Temporary Suspension of Services

Following the recent Government announcement regarding COVID-19, it is with regret that we must temporarily suspend our hotel services.

If you are due to visit us before Friday 5th March your reservation will automatically be cancelled. If you have prepaid a deposit this will be held over for use on a later date.

As you will appreciate, our reservations teams are working tirelessly to process these changes as quickly as possible and in date order.

Restricted services for essential workers will be available in the Grand Central Hotel and Stormont Hotel. For more information click here.

Ballygally CastleLocated on the Antrim CoastA stunning four star, 17th century Castle which overlooks the golden sands of Ballygally Bay.
Ballygally Castle
Culloden Estate and SpaLocated in BelfastStanding high on the slopes of the Holywood Hills, overlooking Belfast Lough and coastline, is the magnificent five star Culloden Estate and Spa, Northern Irelands most prestigious hotel.
Culloden Estate and Spa
Europa HotelLocated in Belfast City CentreThe world famous Europa Hotel in Belfast is located in the heart of Belfast City Centre. Due to its prime location, the Europa Hotel is a short distance from many of Belfast’s visitor attractions.
Europa Hotel
Everglades HotelLocated in Derry-LondonderryThe Everglades Hotel in Derry-Londonderry is a stylish first choice for visitors to Northern Ireland’s fascinating second city.
Everglades Hotel
Grand Central HotelLocated in Belfast City CentreThe new Grand Central is an ode to a city. Standing tall in Bedford Street, this impressive hotel fuses glamour and grandeur with a uniquely Belfast spirit.
Grand Central Hotel
Slieve Donard Resort and SpaLocated in Newcastle, County DownThis lovingly maintained Victorian hotel is now home to one of Europe’s finest resort Spas and is equally suited to a short break, residential conference or even grander events.
Slieve Donard Resort and Spa
Stormont HotelLocated in BelfastThe four star Stormont Hotel Belfast is located just minutes away from Belfast City Centre making it an ideal base for business or leisure.
Stormont Hotel

The Hastings collection has seven luxurious hotels across the province, including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world famous Europa hotel,  the four star Stormont hotel and Northern Ireland's largest new hotel, The Grand Central Hotel - all situated in Belfast. Outside the capital, the magnificent Slieve Donard Resort and Spa is situated adjacent to the famous Royal County Down Golf course, rated the best course in the world in 2016-2017. The Group also owns the four star Everglades Hotel in Derry-Londonderry – Northern Ireland’s second city, and the historic Ballygally Castle set on the stunning Antrim coast at the gateway to the nine Glens of Antrim, a short drive from the Giant’s Causeway and world-famous Games of Thrones Tour.

The seven fabulous properties offer guests an impressive choice of venues, from city centre hotels with easy access to all major air, sea and road links, to those that are located amidst breathtaking scenery and world famous golf courses, with a host of leisure and sporting pursuits for all the family – there is something for everyone!  Discover the true meaning of Irish hospitality at Hastings Hotels.  Luxury accommodation, gourmet dining and idyllic surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for a well-earned break.

Founded by Sir William Hastings over 50 years ago, Hastings Hotels is Northern Ireland’s premier hotel group. This is a magical country and a wonderful place to visit and truly get away from it all.  From the 17th Century walled city of Derry to the mountains of Mourne, the choice is yours – golfing, fishing and exploring the romantic countryside, or shopping and dining in the elegant hotels of bustling Belfast.

SpaWorld Class ESPA SpasWe’re not normally ones to blow our own trumpet but when it comes to Spas, we know a thing or two. You’ll find our world-class ESPA spas on site at The Culloden Estate and Slieve Donard.
Book DirectReasons to book directFor best rates and added value always book direct at www.hastingshotels.com
