Winner of Best Luxury Hotel Group in Ireland at the Travel Media Awards 2018 & 2019
Temporary Suspension of Services
Following the recent Government announcement regarding COVID-19, it is with regret that we must temporarily suspend our hotel services.
If you are due to visit us before Friday 5th March your reservation will automatically be cancelled. If you have prepaid a deposit this will be held over for use on a later date.
As you will appreciate, our reservations teams are working tirelessly to process these changes as quickly as possible and in date order.
Restricted services for essential workers will be available in the Grand Central Hotel and Stormont Hotel. For more information click here.
The Hastings collection has seven luxurious hotels across the province, including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world famous Europa hotel, the four star Stormont hotel and Northern Ireland's largest new hotel, The Grand Central Hotel - all situated in Belfast. Outside the capital, the magnificent Slieve Donard Resort and Spa is situated adjacent to the famous Royal County Down Golf course, rated the best course in the world in 2016-2017. The Group also owns the four star Everglades Hotel in Derry-Londonderry – Northern Ireland’s second city, and the historic Ballygally Castle set on the stunning Antrim coast at the gateway to the nine Glens of Antrim, a short drive from the Giant’s Causeway and world-famous Games of Thrones Tour.
The seven fabulous properties offer guests an impressive choice of venues, from city centre hotels with easy access to all major air, sea and road links, to those that are located amidst breathtaking scenery and world famous golf courses, with a host of leisure and sporting pursuits for all the family – there is something for everyone! Discover the true meaning of Irish hospitality at Hastings Hotels. Luxury accommodation, gourmet dining and idyllic surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for a well-earned break.
Founded by Sir William Hastings over 50 years ago, Hastings Hotels is Northern Ireland’s premier hotel group. This is a magical country and a wonderful place to visit and truly get away from it all. From the 17th Century walled city of Derry to the mountains of Mourne, the choice is yours – golfing, fishing and exploring the romantic countryside, or shopping and dining in the elegant hotels of bustling Belfast.