Temporary Suspension of Services

Following the recent Government announcement regarding COVID-19, it is with regret that we must temporarily suspend our hotel services.

If you are due to visit us before Friday 5th March your reservation will automatically be cancelled. If you have prepaid a deposit this will be held over for use on a later date.

As you will appreciate, our reservations teams are working tirelessly to process these changes as quickly as possible and in date order.

Restricted services for essential workers will be available in the Grand Central Hotel and Stormont Hotel. For more information click here.